Area Man Facing Felony Charges After Allegedly Striking Police Vehicle

Nicole Valinote
A Sullivan County man was nabbed after taking Monticello Police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a snow bank.
Photo Credit: Monticello Police Department

An area man is in custody after authorities say he struck a police vehicle.

Sullivan County resident Danny Smith, age 32, of Monticello, was arrested on Sunday, July 4, and charged with felonies of first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Monticello Police Department. 

Authorities said police received a report at 10:20 p.m. about a Jeep Compass being operated erratically and nearly striking a pedestrian on Greenwood Avenue.

Police said an officer stopped the vehicle and interviewed the driver, who was identified later as Smith. 

Police added that Smith sped away from the officer, and "while making an erratic U-turn" struck a marked Monticello Police vehicle. He was pursued by Monticello Police and New York State Police until he was stopped on Fairground Road in the Town of Thompson.

Authorities said Smith was in possession of 43 MDMA pills, and a test found his blood-alcohol level to be .18%.

Smith was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond.

