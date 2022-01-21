Contact Us
Police & Fire

Area Man Charged With Threatening To Kill County Police Officer

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Westchester County Police
Westchester County Police Photo Credit: Westchester County Police

A 20-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill a Westchester County police officer, authorities announced.

Yonkers resident Hector Gonzalez was charged with aggravated harassment following his arrest on Thursday, Jan. 20 for making the alleged threat after tracking down an officer's contact information.

According to police, Gonzalez is accused of obtaining the officer’s cell phone number and making an anonymous call on Sunday, Jan. 16 to threaten the officer’s life while also referencing his family. 

A spokesman for the department noted that Westchester County Police had no previous contact with Gonzalez.

Police said that it is believed he obtained the phone number after the officer provided it to another person during an investigation.

The threat was investigated by detectives in the General Investigations Unit, which identified Gonzalez as a suspect after “unraveling the multiple steps the caller had taken to try to hide where the call originated and who was responsible.”

Gonzalez surrendered himself into police custody in Hawthorne on Jan. 20.

“I commend our detectives for their thorough investigation that identified a suspect in this disturbing incident,” Westchester County Police Commissioner Thomas Gleason said. “We will not tolerate threats to the safety of our officers and will pursue these matters fully if they occur.”

Gonzalez was arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Friday, Jan. 21, and released. An Order of Protection was also issued barring him from any further contact with the officer. He is scheduled to appear in Yonkers City Court on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

