Area Man Charged With Threatening Person With Rifle, Handgun During Dispute, Police Say

Police apprehended a local man for allegedly threatening another person with a rifle and unregistered handgun during a domestic dispute.

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27 in the town of Denning, said the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff officials, deputies began investigating a report of domestic violence in which a 36-year-old man from the hamlet of Sundown had a dispute with another person.

During the dispute, the man prevented the other party from leaving and calling for help. A rifle and the handgun were also displayed at one point, the department said.

Eventually, the victim was able to leave and call 911.

The man was taken into custody at the residence and charged with:

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal mischief

Unlawful imprisonment

Harassment

He was arraigned in the Town of Olive Court and released to reappear in Denning Town Court on a later date.

An Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of the other party.

The unidentified man was transported to Kingston Hospital for a mental health examination, Ulster County deputies said.

The department was assisted by the Liberty barracks of the New York State Police.

