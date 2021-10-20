Area Man Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Juvenile, Police Say

An area man has been charged with engaging in "periodic unlawful sexual conduct" with a minor.

Douglas R. Whitaker, age 68, of the Town of Ulster, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and charged with sexual abuse-related charges.

According to Lt. Joseph Sciutto, of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies began investigating Whitaker after receiving a report on Monday, Oct. 18, alleging he engaged in periodic unlawful sexual conduct with a juvenile victim since the spring of 2020 when the victim was under 17 years old.

Whitaker is alleged to have met the juvenile via an online dating application.

A further investigation, including the execution of a search warrant at Whitaker's home, culminated in his arrest on two counts of the criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $150,000 partially secured bond, or $300,000 fully secured bond.

An Order of Protection was also issued on behalf of the victim.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be filed.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact us at 845-338-3640.

The department was assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center and Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

