Area Man Arrested For Rape Of Minor Following Investigation, Police Say

An area man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a child under the age of 15.

The New York State Police Catskill barracks arrested Ulster County resident Luis D. Fernandez, age 45, of Kingston, in relation to a sexual assault investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 3, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, a four-month-long investigation revealed Fernandez had sexual intercourse with a child less than 15-years-old.

Fernandez was charged with rape and arraigned in the Town of Cairo Court.

He was remanded into the custody of the Greene County Sheriff in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, and $50,000 secured bond.

