Area Man Arrested For Murder

A man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting in Westchester, police said.

Mount Vernon resident Hayward Bradshaw III, age 33, was arrested on Sunday, March 6 outside a Bronx apartment building following the investigation into the shooting of 41-year-old city resident Kwasi Kirton.

It is alleged that Bradshaw shot Kirton several times following an altercation on Friday, March 4 near the intersection of Third Street and Third Avenue in Mount Vernon, investigators said.

According to police, Bradshaw shot Kirton with a semi-automatic handgun. Kirton was rushed to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter fled the scene, investigators said, but Mount Vernon police detectives, working with the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, spent the weekend searching for Bradshaw, who was arrested on Palmer Avenue in the Bronx.

The nature of the altercation was not clear, and police did not announce how Bradshaw was identified as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said that Bradshaw was held overnight at Mount Vernon Police Headquarters and is scheduled to be arraigned on the murder charge in City Court on Monday, March 7.

Investigators noted that Bradshaw has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2006 and includes weapons arrests, burglary, and criminal contempt charges.

If convicted, Bradshaw faces life in prison.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information.

