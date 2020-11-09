Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Area Man Accused Of Driving 900-Plus Miles To Have Sex With 15-Year-Old

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Andrew W. Wiese
Andrew W. Wiese Photo Credit: Crystal Lake Police Department

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley man has been accused of driving more than 900 miles to engage in sex with a teenager.

Putnam County resident Andrew W. Wiese, of Patterson, was arrested by police just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Crystal Lake is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago and about 910 miles away from Patterson -- a car drive of about 15 hours.

The arrest came after an officer-initiated suspicious persons investigation in the area of Sands Road and Smithana Road, in which it was learned Wiese drove from New York to meet the 15-year-old female resident of Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake Police said.

Wiese was charged with:

  • Aggravated criminal sexual assault,
  •  Child pornography, 
  • Traveling to meet a child,
  • Contributing to the delinquency of a minor 

He was transported to the McHenry County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.00

Crystal Lake Police Department Deputy Chief of Administration Thomas Kotlowski said further information could not be released due to Illinois Juvenile Law.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.