Area Man Accused Of Driving 900-Plus Miles To Have Sex With 15-Year-Old

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley man has been accused of driving more than 900 miles to engage in sex with a teenager.

Putnam County resident Andrew W. Wiese, of Patterson, was arrested by police just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29 in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Crystal Lake is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago and about 910 miles away from Patterson -- a car drive of about 15 hours.

The arrest came after an officer-initiated suspicious persons investigation in the area of Sands Road and Smithana Road, in which it was learned Wiese drove from New York to meet the 15-year-old female resident of Crystal Lake, Crystal Lake Police said.

Wiese was charged with:

Aggravated criminal sexual assault,

Child pornography,

Traveling to meet a child,

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

He was transported to the McHenry County Jail. Bond was set at $25,000.00

Crystal Lake Police Department Deputy Chief of Administration Thomas Kotlowski said further information could not be released due to Illinois Juvenile Law.

