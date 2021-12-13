Area County Man Involved In Fatal Crash On I-84, Police Say

The 25-year-old passenger of a vehicle that crashed in Connecticut died from injuries sustained after her driver lost control on I-84 and crashed, state police investigators announced.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, police said New York resident Ronald Boire, age 60, of Warwick in Orange County, was driving west on I-84 in Hartford County, when 25-year-old Christine Shadajai Collins, of New Britain lost control and sideswiped him near exit 39 in Farmington.

According to police, the Collins lost control of the vehicle, struck and traveled through the metal guardrail next to the roadway, rolled over and coming to an uncontrolled rest on the grass media on the opposite side of the median.

Boire was able to safely navigate his vehicle to the opposite shoulder safely, and neither he nor his passenger suffered any injuries.

Collins sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for minor pain, though her passenger, Moesha Daisha Lewis, age 25, of Hartford, suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boire was able to drive away from the scene after his vehicle only sustained functional damage. Collins’ car was towed from the scene due to the damage suffered in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police investigator John Wilson at Troop H by calling (860) 534-1098 or emailing John.Wilson@CT.gov.

