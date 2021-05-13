Alleged Drunk Driver Nabbed After Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Area, Police Say

A drunk hit-and-run driver was arrested after allegedly striking and killing a woman on a busy road while under the influence, New York State Police said.

Troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks in Sullivan County responded to a stretch of Mamakating Road in Mamakating at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, where there was a report of a pedestrian who was struck while on the shoulder of the roadway.

Police said that Bloomingburg resident Tamika Zambrano, age 39, was walking on the north shoulder of the road against the flow of traffic when a witness saw her get struck by a red SUV that proceeded to speed away after hitting her.

According to police, a nurse who was in the area immediately rendered first aid to Zambrano, and 911 was notified. She was transported by EMS to Garnet Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The investigation led police to identify Sullivan County resident Raymond Cammerino, age 49, of Bloomingburg, as the suspect.

It is alleged that Cammerino was driving a 2006 GMC Envoy when he struck Zambrano and fled the area, said police.

Further investigation found that Cammerino was under the influence and his blood alcohol content was .16 percent, double the legal limit.

Cammerino was arrested by troopers and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and vehicular manslaughter, both felonies.

He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Following his arrest, Cammerino was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of bail.

