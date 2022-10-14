Alert Issued In Hudson Valley For Scammers Pretending To Be Power Companies

Police in the Hudson Valley are warning people of phone calls coming from scammers posing as power companies.

Residents in Putnam County are receiving false automated phone calls from New York State Gas and Electric or Central Hudson that claim their power will be shut off in thirty minutes because of an unpaid balance, Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said.

The false calls will then direct victims to call a number to speak with a representative, McConville said.

"These calls are a scam. NYSEG and Central Hudson would never shut off power via an automated call, and state regulations prohibit such actions," McConville said. Instead, the power companies would contact residents by mail and work out a payment schedule before shutting off their power, he said.

Power providers do not currently accept Venmo, Cashapp, or Zelle for payments, and would not ask for payment through gift cards or giving large amounts of cash to a courier or through the mail, police said.

Police also said that anyone claiming to work for a power company should display credentials and that residents should ask for them to be displayed before speaking with them.

If residents receive a false call, police say they should hang up, and check with their provider. Providers can be contacted at:

NYSEG - 800-572-1111

Central Hudson - 845-452-2700 or 800-527-2714

Residents can also report phone call scams by calling the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300.

