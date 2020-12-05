Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Area

Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman wanted in the Hudson Valley for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Katlyn M. Falgiano, 29, last lived in Dutchess County on Beekman Road in Hopefully Junction, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department. Police said she stands at 5-foot-4, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with knowledge of Falgiano's whereabouts are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 845-225-4300.

