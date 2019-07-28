Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Suspect

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in Rockland County for an unlicensed driver who was arrested on Route 59 in Clarkstown in November last year.

Malcolm Anderson, 22, was arrested on Nov. 2 last year on Route 59 after he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that Anderson was under the influence and did not have a legal driver’s license.

Anderson later failed to appear in court to answer the charges against him, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest from the town of Clarkstown Court.

New York State Police investigators described Anderson as a 6-foot-3 African American man weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Anderson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (845) 364-0200 or emailing crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

