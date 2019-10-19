Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Man

Simon Brock
Simon Brock Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Have you seen him?

An alert has been issued for a man wanted in Rockland County on an assault charge.

Simon Brock, 28, is wanted by the Ramapo Police Department after being arrested and charged with third-degree assault int he Town of Ramapo. He later failed to appear for court proceedings and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the court.

Anyone with information regarding Brock’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling detectives at (845) 357-2400 or sending an anonymous tip through the “RocklandCo DA” Tip 411 app.

