Police have issued an alert regarding a Rockland man wanted for various charges.

Town of Ramapo Police say that have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Alejandro Perez, 48, on Friday, Aug. 30.

Perez is wanted for charges including possession of burglar tools, possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

Anyone with information about Perez’s location is urged to contact the Ramapo Police Department at (845)-357-2400.

