Alert Issued For Wanted Rockland Burglary Suspect

Have you seen him?

An alert has been issued by Ramapo police investigators for a wanted man who was arrested last year after breaking into a Sloatsburg home.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to an Orange Turnpike residence in Sloatsburg at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, July, 29 last year, where there was a report of a burglary that was interrupted.

According to police, the suspect - later identified as Sloatsburg resident Christopher Kalber, 28 - fled the scene before law enforcement arrived at the home. During the burglary, the homeowner was “slightly injured” as she attempted to stop Kalber from leaving with stolen items.

The homeowner was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries and refused transport to a local hospital.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kalber, who was charged with burglary, robbery, grand larceny, and petit larceny. He later failed to appear at court proceedings and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Kalber’s whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.