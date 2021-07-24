Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Two Nabbed With Defaced Gun During Rockland County Traffic Stop, Police Say
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Sex Offender

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
William M. Knox.
William M. Knox. Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations for a sex offender in the Hudson Valley who is wanted for failing to register in Ulster County.

William Knox, age 51, whose last known address is in Kingston, a Level 3 sex offender, is wanted for repeatedly failing to register as a sex offender due to his conviction of sexual-related offenses in California.

According to officials, Knox has a history of gang affiliation and violent offenses.

It is alleged that Knox beat a woman with a bat before attempting to flee the area. He was apprehended and further investigation found that he allegedly was violating an order of protection.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Knox a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” 

Knox was described as being 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 175 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Harold Folmsbee by calling (646) 523-9101 or Assistant Deputy Chief Richard Hotaling at (518) 488-0100. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.