Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Man

An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley for a wanted man who was busted with a stolen trailer and handgun in Orange County.

Jemel Brown, age 40, is wanted by New York State Police Troop F following his arrest for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property dating back to a traffic stop in Monroe.

Brown was stopped in Monroe last year when he was reportedly spotted in possession of a stolen trailer plate reported out of New York City.

The investigation by New York State Police found that Brown allegedly stole a trailer that was ultimately recovered in the Bronx, along with other items belonging to Brown, including a stolen Glock .45 handgun inside.

After failing to appear in court, a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest by the Town of Monroe Court.

Brown has been described as being 6-foot-2 weighing approximately 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

