Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Hudson Valley Man

Zak Failla
David Smykla
David Smykla Photo Credit: New York State Police

Know him?

New York State Police investigators in Montgomery issued an alert for a wanted man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest in the Hudson Valley.

David Smykla, 39, was arrested for possession of crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Newburgh last year. He was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot, taking police on a short chase before he was stopped.

According to police, Smykla later failed to return to court and bench warrant was issued for his arrest from the City of Newburgh Court.

Smykla is also wanted by Town of New Windsor Police, Town of Blooming Grove Police, and State Police in Monroe.

Investigators described Smykla as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police troopers by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

