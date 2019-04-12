Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Woman

Zak Failla
Jeanmarie Christy
An alert has been issued for a wanted woman who has been on the run since her arrest nearly five years ago.

JeanMarie Christy is currently wanted by the Town of Newburgh Police after she was arrested in January 2015 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Christy later failed to appear in court and a warrant was issued for her arrest by the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Police described Christy, 51, a 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 135 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

