Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

An alert has been issued by New York State Police in Wurtsboro for a wanted man who was allegedly busted with crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Monticello.

Malcolm Hagans is wanted by State Police and the Sullivan County Court after being arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Hagans, 33, was stopped in Monticello by State Police troopers in 2017 after committing a vehicle and traffic violation. During the stop, Hagans admitted smoking marijuana earlier in the day and handed burnt marijuana cigarettes to the trooper.

Further investigation found that Hagans was also in possession of crack cocaine in his vehicle.

Following his arrest, Hagans failed to return to court, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest by the Sullivan County Court.

Hagans has been described as 5-foot-10 weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Wurtsboro by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

