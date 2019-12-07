Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
date 2019-12-07

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Daniel Latorre
Daniel Latorre Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department

Know him?

The Town of Newburgh Police Department issued an alert for a 33-year-old man who is wanted in Orange County.

Daniel Latorre is wanted by the Town of Newburgh Police Department following his arrest in November 2015 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He later failed to show for a court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Latorre was described as a 6-foot-2 Hispanic man weighing approximately 265 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who recognizes him, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

