Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

An alert has been issued by police for a wanted man who was arrested more than four years ago in the area.

Town of Newburgh Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate William Maine, 65, who was arrested in September 2015 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Maine later failed to show up for his court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Investigators described Main as 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 238 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who recognizes Maine, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.