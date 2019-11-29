Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Storm Alert: Projected Snowfall Totals Increase Dramatically For Nor'easter That Will Slam Area
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Wanted Area Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
William Maine
William Maine Photo Credit: Newburgh Police Department

An alert has been issued by police for a wanted man who was arrested more than four years ago in the area.

Town of Newburgh Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate William Maine, 65, who was arrested in September 2015 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Maine later failed to show up for his court date, and a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Town of Newburgh Police Department.

Investigators described Main as 5-foot-11 weighing approximately 238 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who recognizes Maine, or who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Town of Newburgh Police Department by calling (845) 564-1100 or emailing TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.