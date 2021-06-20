Alert Issued For Two Missing NY Girls Who May Be Traveling By Train In Region

Two New York girls have gone missing and authorities on Long Island are asking the public's help in locating them.

The two went missing in Lindenhurst on Tuesday, June 15, and are believed to be together, Suffolk County Police said.

Aaliyah Powers, age 16, was last seen at her place of employment, McDonald’s, located at 334 Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst this past Tuesday.

Powers (shown at left in the photo above) is 5-foot-4 inches, about 128 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue McDonald’s uniform, black pants, and black sneakers.

Lydia Pacheco, age 15, was last seen at her residence in Lindenhurst on Tuesday. She is 5-foot-2, approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is shown at right in the photo above.

Investigators believe the two may be traveling by train.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on their location to call 911 or Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8152.

