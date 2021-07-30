Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: DWI Rockland Park Ranger Crashes With Daughters In Vehicle, Sheriff Says
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Sex Offender Wanted For Attempted Murder In Hudson Valley

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Armendo Moreno
Armendo Moreno Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A Level 3 sex offender convicted of sexually abusing a teenager in Westchester is wanted by the state.

An alert was issued for 60-year-old Armendo Moreno, who is wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, who allegedly had “deviate sexual intercourse” with his 17-year-old victim in Yonkers in 1984.

According to the Division of Criminal Justice Services, on Jan. 11, 1984, Moreno used a weapon to threaten, assault, and sexually abuse a teen.

In March 1986, Moreno was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual abuse, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon and sentenced to a term of between 150 months to 25 years in state prison.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services has assigned Moreno a Level 3 threat, which means he is a “high-risk repeat offender and possible threat to public safety.” 

His current address is unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Moreno was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 165 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Constantini by calling (347) 582-7926 or Senior Investigator Fernandez at (646) 879-0344. 

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.