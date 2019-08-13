Contact Us
Alert Issued For Scam Callers Posing As Police In Rockland

SCAM ALERT: Ramapo Police are issuing an alert regarding scam callers that have reportedly been posing as legitimate police officers in Rockland.
Town of Ramapo Police say a resident recently reported receiving a telephone call from a person who identified themselves as an officer with the Town of Ramapo Police Department.

The recipient of the call was allegedly told that a relative had been arrested and was presently in a local hospital.

The resident was told to wire transfer money to a person in the Dominican Republic in order to post bail for her relative, police say. She later learned that the relative had not been arrested.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department reminds local residents of this common scam and advises that the department will never request a wire transfer in order to post bail.

