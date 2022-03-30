Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing NY Woman

Kathy Reakes
Missing: Meghan A. Marohn
Missing: Meghan A. Marohn Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police are searching for a missing upstate New York woman who hasn't been seen in days.

Albany County resident Meghan A. Marohn, age 42, of Delmar, hasn't been seen since Sunday, March 27.

Her vehicle, a black 2017 Subaru Impreza, was found in Berkshire County in the town of Lee parked on Church Street at Longcope Park, a heavily wooded hiking area in south Lee, said the state police.

Marohn is described as being about 5-foot-6, 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes, state police said.

A large search was conducted on Tuesday, March 29, by numerous law enforcement agencies near the area where her vehicle was found. 

State Police plan to continue the search on Wednesday, March 30, the department said.

Anyone who believes they have seen Marohn or has information about her should call 911 immediately. 

