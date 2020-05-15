Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'I Expect This Is Only Going To Grow,' Cuomo Says Of COVID-Related Illness In Kids
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing Man Last Seen Dropping Off Daughters At Home

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Missing man Steven Dean Kraft's car was located three days after he was last seen.
Missing man Steven Dean Kraft's car was located three days after he was last seen. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police are asking the public's help in locating a 34-year-old man who was last seen several weeks ago dropping off his daughters at their home in the area.

Steven Dean Kraft is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing between 200 and 215 pounds.

Kraft, a resident of Marlboro in Ulster County, was last seen on Tuesday, April 28 just before 7 p.m. leaving West Church Street in Beacon in a Toyota Camry bearing NY registration HFY8886. (See images above.)

His car was located in Orange County on Friday, May 1 in the city of Newburgh on Carpenter Street unoccupied.

Anyone with information about Kraft or his vehicle is asked to call Investigator Joseph Merla at the New York State Police Highland barracks at 845-691-2922.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.