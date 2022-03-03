Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Woman

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing area woman who hasn't been seen in six days.

Dutchess County resident Jacqueline D. Pirir-Tec, of Dover, was reported missing by her family on Friday, Feb. 25, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Families members say the teen may have traveled to the Bronx.

Pirir-Tec is described as being 5-feet-5 and approximately 120 lbs. She has a tattoo of a broken heart on her left cheek and was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

