Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Man

Joe Lombardi
Christopher Corcoran
Christopher Corcoran Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

A Westchester County man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Christopher Corcoran, age 62, was last seen leaving his residence in New Rochelle at around 12:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Corcoran is hearing impaired and has recently shown signs of depression and paranoia, New Rochelle Police said.

He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a green winter jacket, royal blue pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.

