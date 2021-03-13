Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Who May Be In Hudson Valley

A Long Island boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Ethan Librandi, age 15, was last seen leaving his Port Washington residence around 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, Nassau County Police said. His disappearance was reported to police at 6:05 p.m. Friday, March 12.

He is described as being 6-foot, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, and a black backpack.

He may be in New York City, Yonkers, or New Jersey.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

