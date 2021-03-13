Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Missing 15-Year-Old Who May Be In Hudson Valley

Daily Voice
Ethan Librandi
Ethan Librandi Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Ethan Librandi, age 15, was last seen leaving his Port Washington residence around 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 10, Nassau County Police said. His disappearance was reported to police at 6:05 p.m. Friday, March 12.

He is described as being 6-foot, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was wearing black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, and a black backpack. 

 He may be in New York City, Yonkers, or New Jersey.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 to call 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.