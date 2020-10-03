Alert Issued For Man Wanted On ID Theft, Grand Larceny Charges In Hudson Valley

An alert has been issued for a man who allegedly committed identity theft and grand larceny.

The alert was issued in the Hudson Valley by the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Nyhime S. Henderson, of Queens, 38, has an active warrant for the felonies of first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny. His last known residence, according to police, was in Fresh Meadows in Queens.

Henderson stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 250 pounds, said police.

Those with information on Henderson's whereabouts are asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 845-225-4300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.