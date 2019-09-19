Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Clarkstown

An alert has been issued for a man who is wanted in Rockland County.

The Clarkstown Police Department is attempting to locate 40-year-old Koran McDonald, of Newark, who is wanted on charges that include larceny and reckless driving.

McDonald was arrested and later failed to appear for court proceedings and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.

Police described McDonald as a 6-foot African American with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Warrant Unit by calling (845) 639-5880.

