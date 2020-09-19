Alert Issued For Man Wanted In Area

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is seeking the assistance of the public to find a man wanted on a bench warrant.

Mark Kombert of Putnam Valley, 57, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He stands at 5-foot-11, weighs 180 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who has information to his whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (845) 225-4300. All calls kept confidential.

