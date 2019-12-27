Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Juvenile

An alert has been issued for a Westchester man who is wanted on multiple charges, including sexual assault of a juvenile, in Fairfield County.

The New Canaan Police Department has an active arrest warrant for 31-year-old Leland Robinson, whose last known address was on East Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.

The warrant for Robinson's arrest was signed by the state prosecutor and a judge for the following charges:

Enticing a minor by computer

Second-degree sexual assault

Fourth-degree sexual assault

Risk of injury to a child

The charges stem from an investigation into crimes committed against a juvenile, New Canaan Police said.

Robinson is described as being 5-foot-7, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (See photos above.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police Sergeant Joseph Farenga at 203-505-1332.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.