Alert Issued For Hudson Valley Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Juvenile

Leland Robinson
Leland Robinson Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

An alert has been issued for a Westchester man who is wanted on multiple charges, including sexual assault of a juvenile, in Fairfield County.

The New Canaan Police Department has an active arrest warrant for 31-year-old Leland Robinson, whose last known address was on East Lincoln Avenue in Mount Vernon.

The warrant for Robinson's arrest was signed by the state prosecutor and a judge for the following charges:

  • Enticing a minor by computer
  • Second-degree sexual assault
  • Fourth-degree sexual assault
  • Risk of injury to a child

The charges stem from an investigation into crimes committed against a juvenile, New Canaan Police said.

Robinson is described as being 5-foot-7, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. (See photos above.)

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Canaan Police Sergeant Joseph Farenga at 203-505-1332.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

