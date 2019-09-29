Alert Issued For Clarkstown Woman Wanted On Larceny Charge

An alert has been issued for a wanted Rockland County woman whose last known address was in Manhattan.

The Clarkstown Police Department is attempting to track down 29-year-old Ashlee McIlwain, who is wanted after being arrested on a larceny charge. She later failed to appear for court proceedings and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Police investigators described McIlwain as a 5-foot-6 African American woman with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department Warrant Unit by calling (845) 638-5880.

