Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 'Emergency Executive Action' To Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes In NY Announced By Cuomo
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Area Man Wanted On $27.7K Grand Larceny Charge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Alexander Saldana is wanted by New York State Police and the Orange County Court.
Alexander Saldana is wanted by New York State Police and the Orange County Court. Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the area are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a wanted man who was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police said that Alexander Saldana was arrested following an investigation by the New York Department of Labor that determined he fraudulently collected $27,748 in unemployment insurance. Saldana later failed to return to court and an arrest warrant was issued from the Orange County Court.

Investigators described Saldana, 57, as a 5-foot-10 African American man weighing approximately 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.