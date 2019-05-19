Alert Issued For Area Burglary Suspect On The Run For Two Years

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man wanted on a second-degree burglary charge.

An alert was issued on Wednesday for 25-year-old Adam Cruz-Farwell, who is wanted by the New York State Police and the Dutchess County Court.

Cruz-Farwell was indicted on the burglary charge following his 2017 arrest and then failed to appear for court proceedings to respond to the charges, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Police described Cruz-Farwell as 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be in Pennsylvania and has ties to Hyde Park, investigators noted.

Anyone with information regarding Cruz-Farwell's whereabouts, or who recognizes him, has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 677-7300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

