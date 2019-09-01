Contact Us
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Area 32-Year-Old Wanted For Forging Prescriptions

Zak Failla
Rogelio Lucatero is wanted for stealing prescription pads and writing illegal prescriptions for medications.
Rogelio Lucatero is wanted for stealing prescription pads and writing illegal prescriptions for medications. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators in Montgomery have issued an alert for a man wanted for possession of a forged instrument in the Hudson Valley.

Rogelio Lucatero, 32, is wanted by state police after an investigation revealed that he stole prescription pads while he was a guest at someone’s home. Further investigation found that he forged numerous prescriptions for controlled substance medications.

Police said that an Indictment Warrant was issued for his arrest from Orange County Court.

Investigators described Lucatero as 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Montgomery by calling (845) 888-2681 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

