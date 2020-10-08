Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For 91-Year-Old Robbery/Grand Larceny Suspect Wanted In Area

Christina Coulter
Angel Narvaez is wanted for third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department is calling on the public to help find a 91-year-old man who is wanted for third-degree robbery and fourth-degree grand larceny. 

Angel Narvaez, who also goes by Angel Mercado, Miguel Narvaez, Narvaez Mercado and Anibal Santiago, stands at 5-foot-5 and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a scar above his left eye. 

Narvaez's last known residences were in Crookston, Minnesota, and Staten Island. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 845-225-4300.

