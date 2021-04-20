Active Shooter Situation Reported At NY Stop & Shop

There has been an active shooter situation at a Stop & Shop in New York.

The situation unfolded around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 at the supermarket located on Long Island, on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead.

There have been reports of multiple shots fired, but no word on any possible fatalities or injuries.

"Nassau County Police said officers are "canvassing the area and nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings.

"The subject has not been apprehended yet and we ask that area residents remain indoors."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.