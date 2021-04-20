Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: One Dead, Two Injured, Person Of Interest ID'd In NY Stop & Shop Shooting
Police & Fire

Active Shooter Situation Reported At NY Stop & Shop

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead.
The Stop & Shop on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There has been an active shooter situation at a Stop & Shop in New York.

The situation unfolded around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 at the supermarket located on Long Island, on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead.

There have been reports of multiple shots fired, but no word on any possible fatalities or injuries.

"Nassau County Police said officers are "canvassing the area and nearby schools have been notified to lock down & secure their buildings. 

"The subject has not been apprehended yet and we ask that area residents remain indoors."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.