Accused Drug Dealer Nabbed After Stop In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

Zak Failla
A traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer from Westchester who was in possession of more than 30 grams of cocaine, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County stopped the driver of a 2001 Honda Accord shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 on the parkway in Pleasant Valley for various vehicle and traffic violations.

During the subsequent stop, it is alleged that troopers determined the driver, White Plains resident Travis Campbell, age 35, was in possession of approximately 33.3 grams of cocaine that he intended to sell.

Cambell was taken into custody without incident and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Following his arrest, Campbell was arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and released. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, Sept. 21. 

