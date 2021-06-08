Contact Us
Accused Drug Dealer Caught With Heroin, Fentanyl In Area, State Police Say

Zak Failla
An alleged drug dealer was caught with heroin and fentanyl in the Hudson Valley.
An alleged drug dealer was caught with heroin and fentanyl in the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: DEA.GOV

An alleged drug dealer from New York City was busted in the Hudson Valley with fentanyl, New York State Police investigators announced.

The New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team and Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrested Jemader Thrasher, age 32, on Saturday, June 5, in Poughkeepsie following an ongoing investigation.

Police said that at the time he was arrested, Thrasher was in possession of 3.2 grams of heroin and fentanyl.

Thrasher was charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, all felonies. 

He is currently being held in the Dutchess County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Dutchess County Court at a later date.

