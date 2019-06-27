Contact Us
911 Report Of Erratic Driver Leads To DWI Charge For Area Woman

Valerie Musson
State Route 9D in the Town of Philipstown
State Route 9D in the Town of Philipstown Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Highland Falls woman is facing DWI charges after being reported for erratic driving in Putnam, according to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley Jr.

The Sheriff reports that Putnam County 911 received a call reporting an erratic driver traveling northbound on State Route 9D in the Town of Philipstown on Friday, June 14 around 4:30 p.m.

A deputy responded to the scene and canvassed the area with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (ESU).

The vehicle was located, and deputies say the driver, identified as Chatanie Williams, 32, of Highland Falls, was allegedly intoxicated.

Williams was arrested and transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility for processing. She was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of more than .08, a misdemeanor.

Williams was ticketed and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Philipstown Justice Court at a future date.

