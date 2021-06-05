75-Year-Old Area Man Faces Child Porn Charge

A 75-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after being busted by State Police.

New York State Police investigators in Dutchess County from the Rhinebeck barrack arrested LaGrange resident David Hoffman on Friday, June 4, following an investigation into reports that he possessed child porn.

According to police, investigators received a tip from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Rhinebeck, which led to the execution of a search warrant at Hoffman’s home.

Further investigation found that Hoffman was in possession of child pornography.

Hoffman was arrested without incident and charged with five felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He was released following his arrest and scheduled to appear in the Town of LaGrange Court on Tuesday, June 15.

