64-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Arrested For Sex Abuse, State Police Say

An area man has been arrested for sexual abuse after allegedly touching the victim under their clothes.

Dutchess County resident Dennis A. Robison, age 64, of Pine Plains was arrested on Monday, Nov. 15 in Rhinebeck for sexual abuse, said Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police.

After receiving a complaint of inappropriate behavior, an investigation determined Robison touched the victim beneath the clothing for the purpose of sexual gratification, Hicks said.

Robison was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to reappear before the court on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

