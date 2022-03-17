64-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child

A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child, police announced.

Dutchess County resident Gary Cowperthwaite, age 64, of Red Hook, was arrested by state police on Friday, March 11, after the department received a tip.

An investigation into the tip determined that Cowperthwaite sexually assaulted a child, Trooper AJ Hicks said.

He was charged with rape and two counts of a criminal sex act, all felonies, Hicks said.

Cowperthwaite was arraigned before the town of Red Hook court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 secure bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

