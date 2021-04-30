6-Year-Old Playing In Street Injured During Shooting Between Teens In Westchester

A 6-year-old boy shot in the chest in Westchester County is recovering in the hospital.

The incident took place just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 in an area near 62 Ash. St., in Yonkers, said Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos.

The child is in stable condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, according to Politopoulos.

He added that the department has three juveniles suspects in custody and that two handguns were recovered from the scene.

The child was playing when he was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

