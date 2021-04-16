59-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Greenburgh

A 59-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Westchester.

The incident took place around 9:50 p.m., Thursday, April 15, when the man was walking across Tarrytown Road in the vicinity of 407 Tarrytown Road, in Greenburgh, said Greenburgh Police Capt. Mike D’Alessio.

According to D'Alessio, police were called to the scene and found the victim lying injured in the roadway.

Greenburgh Police EMS performed a trauma assessment, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, he added.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the accident and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Greenburgh Police Detective Division responded to the location and conducted an accident investigation.

The man's identity and place of residence have not yet been released.

Anyone that may have witnessed the accident and can provide assistance with the investigation is asked to contact the Greenburgh Police Department Detective Division at 914-989-1725.

