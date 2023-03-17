56-Year-Old Orange County Woman Charged With Homicide Following Crash

A 56-year-old Hudson Valley woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide for a crash last year that killed a local resident.

Orange County resident Faith E. Illenber, of the town of Wallkill, was arrested on Wednesday, March 15 for the crash which took place on Thursday, April 7 in Wallkill.

According to Wallkill Police Lt. Robert McLymore, police responded to the crash on Route 211 East near the intersection of Camp Orange Road.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim, a Montgomery resident, identified as Jean Kallus, suffering from serious injuries.

An investigation disclosed that the victim was traveling in the westbound lane on Route 211 when her vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle that was driven by Faith Illenberg, McLymore said.

Immediately prior to the collision, the vehicle operated by Illenberg was traveling in the eastbound lane but had veered into the westbound lane causing the head-on collision, police said.

Both drivers were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Ambulance Services.

Jean Kallus was later transported to Westchester County Medical Center where she died from injuries on April 10.

Illenberg was arrested by Detective John Zonneveld and charged with criminally negligent homicide and issued an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 5.

