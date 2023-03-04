5 Killed, Including 2 Children, In Rockland County House Fire, Officials Say

Five people were killed in a Hudson Valley house fire overnight that also injured several others.

The blaze broke out in Rockland County on Saturday, March 4 at 118 South Lake Street in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Mayor Alan Simon confirmed the deaths to ABC 7. Simon also said firefighters were still searching for one additional person.

Two children are believed to be victims of the fire.

Spring Valley fire officials said all firefighters were on the scene.

Additional information is expected at 11 a.m. Saturday, from Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

